AP software exports mere Rs 1,290 crore in 2021-22, informs Union Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commenting on the state of the Information Technology (IT) sector’s export performance from Andhra Pradesh, MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday alleged that the YCRC government has totally neglected the IT sector in the State, which resulted in the software sector’s pathetic performance.

The MP, while referring to the reply of Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the question he posed in the House, said the total exports include those from the Indian Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT/ BPM) sectors.

The minister stated that the value of software exports from India in 2021-22 was Rs 11.89 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh accounted for only Rs 1,290 crore. Of the total software exports, units registered under Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) accounted for Rs 6.29 lakh crore and units registered under SEZs accounted for the balance Rs 5.3 lakh crore. The States with the highest software exports are Karnataka (Rs 3.96 lakh cr), Maharashtra (Rs 2.37 cr) and Telangana (Rs 1.81 lakh cr), GVL mentioned.

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh accounted for only Rs 1,256 crore, which is just 0.1% of the value of exports from India, he explained, pointing out that Vizag with a large number of prestigious universities and technical institutions only contributed to IT/ITes exports to the tune of Rs 776 crore. The MP said he would continue to seek active support of the Centre for the growth of IT sector in Andhra Pradesh.

