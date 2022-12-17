Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops on toes after attack on youth by ‘ganja batch’

Tadepalli police station circular inspector Seshagiri Rao explained that, the accused who attacked the youth is not a member of the ganja batch.

Published: 17th December 2022

GUNTUR: Upon receiving the information about ‘ganja batch’ allegedly attacked a youth earlier this week and roaming in Tadepalli, the police have increased the patrol and vigil in the city. Ganja batch offenders, lives in Seethapuram, who allegedly addicted to drugs and attacked several people in isolated places to rob cash as well as valuables.  

On last Sunday, a few people attacked a youth, named Hemanth who asked them not to cause any disturbance to the people. Though the movement of these gangs has been non-existent in Guntur district for the past few years, the recent news of them attacking the people caused some distress in the residents of the town.

Following this, the police increased the security and are conducting beats more frequently. They are also keeping a close eye on the history sheeters in Tadepalli police station limits to prevent any illegal activities and provide a sense of safety to the public.

Tadepalli police station circular inspector Seshagiri Rao explained that, the accused who attacked the youth is not a member of the ganja batch. The accused used to quarrel with the neighbours, he added. The police warned stern action will be taken against those destroying public peace.

