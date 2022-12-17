Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elephant chews on live wire in Andhra, gets electrocuted

The jumbo died reportedly after the electric wires were stuck in her mouth. 

Published: 17th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass of the 35-year-old female jumbo in Chittoor district | Express

Carcass of the 35-year-old female jumbo in Chittoor district | Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A 35-year-old female elephant belonging to the Gudiyattam forest range in Tamil Nadu was electrocuted after it came in contact with a live power cable near an agriculture  borewell at Kodalamadugu village in Bangarupalem mandal, 40 km from Chittor, early on Friday.  

Chittoor West District Forest Officer (DFO) told TNIE that a herd of elephants crossed into Bangarupalem mandal on Thursday night and wandered in the fields till the early hours of Friday.
However, the female elephant strayed away from the herd and entered a paddy field, where it tried to pull on the wires of an electric motor.

The jumbo died reportedly after the electric wires were stuck in her mouth.  The forest official went on to say that the herd of wild elephants had been on a prowl along the borders for the past two to three months.

A team of veterinarians rushed to the spot after receiving information and conducted a post-mortem. Its carcass was buried in the field and the villagers performed special pujas as part of final rites.

Second such incident in a month
The incident comes a month after a 30-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after it stepped on an electric fence put up on an agricultural land in Nagireddypalli in the disrtict last month. According to forest officials, in Chittoor district alone, around 10 elephants and six farmers have died in the animal-human conflicts reported in the last three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant herd Forest Officer
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp