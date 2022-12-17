Five kids feared drowned in Krishna, search on for bodies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, five students who were aged between 13 and 15 years feared drowned in Krishna river at Yanamalakuduru under Penamaluru police station limits on Friday afternoon.

Revenue and police officials retrieved two bodies from the river and a search operation is underway to trace the other bodies, said the Penamaluru police inspector Govindaraju.

According to police, the incident happened around 1.30 pm on Friday when seven students from Ambedkar Nagar of Patamata Lanka went into the Krishna river in Yanamalakuduru village limits to learn swimming and also to take a bath. The boys who were washed away were identified as Shaik Baji, Hussain, Kamesh, Munna and Balu. The students were studying eighth and ninth classes in a local government school.

When one of the seven children ventured into the water, he reportedly lost his control and drowned.

Noticing the incident, six other children jumped into the water to save him but four of them got drowned in the river. “When one of the victims started drowning and the remaining children went ahead to save him. Unfortunately, four of them drowned,” police said.

