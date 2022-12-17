Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five kids feared drowned in Krishna, search on for bodies

When one of the seven children ventured into the water, he reportedly lost his control and drowned.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a tragic incident, five students who were aged between 13 and 15 years feared drowned in Krishna river at Yanamalakuduru under Penamaluru police station limits on Friday afternoon.
Revenue and police officials retrieved two bodies from the river and a search operation is underway to trace the other bodies, said the Penamaluru police inspector Govindaraju.

According to police, the incident happened around 1.30 pm on Friday when seven students from Ambedkar Nagar of Patamata Lanka went into the Krishna river in Yanamalakuduru village limits to learn swimming and also to take a bath. The boys who were washed away were identified as Shaik Baji, Hussain, Kamesh, Munna and Balu. The students were studying eighth and ninth classes in a local government school.

When one of the seven children ventured into the water, he reportedly lost his control and drowned.
Noticing the incident, six other children jumped into the water to save him but four of them got drowned in the river. “When one of the victims started drowning and the remaining children went ahead to save him. Unfortunately, four of them drowned,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp