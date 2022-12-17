Give free power connections to all eligible ryots: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that lethargic attitude on the part of officials in sanctioning free electricity connections to farmers will not be tolerated, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed officials to clear all the pending applications seeking power connections by the end of December.

Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Friday, Peddireddy made it clear that free agriculture electricity connections should be sanctioned for all the eligible farmers as per the decision taken up by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Questioning the officials for the delay in construction of power substations in the State, he instructed them to invite tenders only after taking possession of the land for construction of substations. Construction should be completed within three months from the date of commencement of works, he stressed.

Observing that construction of substations is getting delayed because of giving more number of substations to one firm or one contractor, the Energy Minister said tenders should be called after limiting the number of allotment so that more firms will get contracts and the works can also be completed in time.

