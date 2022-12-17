Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan lauds energy officials for getting award

They showed the Energy Conservation Award presented by  President Droupadi Murmu to the Chief Minister.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and officials for bagging the National Energy Conservation Award.

The Energy Minister, along with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) CEO A Chandrasekhar Reddy and APTransco JMD I Prithvi Tej, called on Jagan at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

They showed the Energy Conservation Award presented by  President Droupadi Murmu to the Chief Minister. The AP government has won the national award in recognition of its best policies and efforts towards energy security, conservation and efficiency.

