Pay salaries promptly, employees in Andhra to govt

It is the responsibility of the government to pay wages on the first of every month, he asserted.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing the State government of not standing on the assurances given to employees, Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers (APNGOs) Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the government staff are leading a ‘miserable life’ because of the undue delay in payment of salaries. The situation of employees is more pathetic than a labourer, he lamented.

Vendors of vegetables and milk have started making light of the government employees, the NGO leader said.Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of releasing the election schedule for electing the APNGO Association State body here on Friday, he said the daily wage labourers, who will get the payment on a regular basis are better than the employees because of the irregular salary payment.

Stating that the employees are not in a position to pay monthly installments for clearing bank loans in time with the government depositing salaries on different dates of a month, he feared that the employees will soon be added to the list of defaulters and the banks will not give them loans in the future. It is the responsibility of the government to pay wages on the first of every month, he asserted.

Stating that they are not against the welfare schemes, the APNGO leader said they are appealing to the government not to ignore the welfare of employees, who are crucial in implementing the schemes. While mentioning that the government pays social security pensions to the aged persons on the first day of every month, he demanded that pensions to retired employees be paid on the first day of the month.

He said the assurance of the government that salaries to IAS officers should be credited only after paying wages to the employees remained on paper as several contract and outsourcing staff particularly working in irrigation and medical and health departments did not get wages for more than six months.

Besides demanding enhancement of the retirement age from 60 to 62 years to all the employees working in the public sector, Srinivasa Rao said transfer facility should be provided to the employees working in village/ward secretariats.

