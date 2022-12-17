Sec 144 in Macherla as YSRC and TDP clash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Macherla in Palnadu district on Friday evening after clashes broke out between groups, reportedly belonging to YSRCP and TDP during a rally taken out as part of “Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki” programme by the Opposition party.

High drama unfolded on the streets after vehicles were burnt, offices and residence of TDP leader Brahma Reddy were reportedly set on fire. So much so that the police had to impose Section 144 to bring the situation under control. In fact, the political showdown took an ugly turn with both the parties blaming each other.

An argument between groups, reportedly belonging to the YSRC and TDP, escalated into a clash as they pelted stones and set vehicles on fire in Macherla of Palnadu district on Friday I Express

While the TDP alleged the YSRC workers launched the attack, the ruling party claimed that some of its workers were injured in the clash.

Faction fued between groups apolitical, says SP

However, Palandu superintendent of police Y Ravi Shankar Reddy has a different story to tell. Speaking to mediapersons, the SP said that it was a faction feud between groups, which was projected as a political clash. “On receiving the information that few people with suspected faction background and accused in Veldurthi murder cases are living in Macherla, the town was cordoned off completely. Search operations were launched immediately on Friday morning. Though no weapons were found, those with faction background were identified. One of the groups intentionally attacked its rival during the rally, which was followed by a counter attack,” the cop explained.

The SP said faction feuds and mutual attacks between these groups have been going on for the past 30 years and that support of one political party or the other emboldened them to launch a scathing attack. “We are taking those people involved in the clash into custody and cases will be registered against them under relevant sections,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, condemning the Macherla incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu rang up the Guntur DIG from Hyderabad and questioned why the cops failed to react to the situation in time. He demanded action against police officers supporting the ruling party.

