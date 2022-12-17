SED proposes to introduce CBSE syllabus from Class 1 to 7 in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has proposed to introduce CBSE syllabus from class 1 to 7 in government schools. The CBSE syllabus for class 8 is going to be introduced from the next academic year.

A two-day meeting was held at the Samagra Shiksha office here on Thursday and Friday to solicit the suggestions of teachers and academicians on the reforms to be taken up in the education department in the coming academic years.

Speaking on day one, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to keep the State on top in the country by introducing revolutionary reforms in the education sector.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said, “The SCERT published textbooks from class 1 to 10 with 376 titles in 2020. The SCERT and NCERT have jointly published textbooks for classes 8 and 9 with 23 titles for the last two years. It is proposed to publish 26 textbooks this year, including Mathematics and English for class 1 to 7 and Science for class 6 and 7 to enable students understand and follow the CBSE syllabus easily in class 8 and 9 in the future.”

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said, “Academicians and teacher unions have welcomed the proposal of introducing NCERT textbooks from class 1 to 7 as we have already introduced the same for class 8. Everyone is interested in CBSE syllabus as all the national level competitive exams will be conducted based on it only.”

