Home States Andhra Pradesh

SED proposes to introduce CBSE syllabus from Class 1 to 7 in Andhra

The SCERT and NCERT have jointly published textbooks for classes 8 and 9 with 23 titles for the last two years.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The School Education Department has proposed to introduce CBSE syllabus from class 1 to 7 in government schools. The CBSE syllabus for class 8 is going to be introduced from the next academic year.

A two-day meeting was held at the Samagra Shiksha office here on Thursday and Friday to solicit the suggestions of teachers and academicians on the reforms to be taken up in the education department in the coming academic years.

Speaking on day one, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to keep the State on top in the country by introducing revolutionary reforms in the education sector.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said, “The SCERT published textbooks from class 1 to 10 with 376 titles in 2020. The SCERT and NCERT have jointly published textbooks for classes 8 and 9 with 23 titles for the last two years. It is proposed to publish 26 textbooks this year, including Mathematics and English for class 1 to 7 and Science for class 6 and 7 to enable students understand and follow the CBSE syllabus easily in class 8 and 9 in the future.”

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said, “Academicians and teacher unions have welcomed the proposal of introducing NCERT textbooks from class 1 to 7 as we have already introduced the same for class 8. Everyone is interested in CBSE syllabus as all the national level competitive exams will be conducted based on it only.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp