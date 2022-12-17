Tension prevails in Macherla after YSRC-TDP clash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tense situation prevailed in Macherla town of Palandu district on Friday evening with activists of TDP and YSRC resorting to a pitched battle using sticks, stones and bottles. A few people were injured in the clash.It all started in the evening with TDP activists taking out a rally as part of party’s ‘Idem Karma Rashtraniki’ program under the leadership of the local TDP in charge J Brahma Reddy on Macherla Ring Road.

Near municipal office, YSRC party activists, who had gathered in large numbers got into a heated argument with TDP activists and in short order it escalated into a pitched battle between the two groups.

Both the parties pelted stones on each other and clashed using stick and bottles. The situation went out of hand by the time police rushed to the spot on learning of the development. Activists and supporters of both the parties rushed to the spot to join the melee. A couple of vehicles belonging to local TDP leaders were set on fire by unidentified people.

Police dispersed the mob and shifted TDP leader Brahma Reddy from there to control the situation. Even as police were trying to restore order, YSRC activists allegedly attacked local TDP office and ransacked it. Furniture was thrown out and set on fire. Later TDP leader Brhama Reddy’s house was also attacked and set afire. Police have rushed to the spot and trying to bring situation under control.

Condemning the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called Guntur DIG from Hyderabad over phone and demanded to know why police have failed to react in time. He demanded the culprits be brought to book and action against police officials supporting the ruling party.

TDP state president Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu condemned the Macherla incident and held Macherla MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy responsible for the incident. He said TDP leader Brahma Reddy was arrested and properties belonging to TDP were damaged.

