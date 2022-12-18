5.18 lakh class 8 students in Andhra to get tabs preloaded with Byju’s content from Dec 22 to 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will distribute tabs preloaded with Byju’s premium content free of cost to all the class VIII students studying in government schools from December 22 to 28.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme on December 21. Later, 5.18 lakh tabs will be distributed to the students at 676 delivery points in mandal headquarters.

The government is spending Rs 666 crore to distribute tabs to the students. Each tab costs Rs 13,268, including SD card, back cover and OTG cable. Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash said the government’s motto is to make students globally competitive.

To address the learning gap and to ensure appropriate class-specific learning outcomes, blended learning using digital devices and content is proposed. He directed all the district collectors in the State to prepare the segment-wise distribution plan after consulting local MLAs from December 21 to 28. The plan should be submitted to the commissioner of school education, he said.

