One can succeed, only if India succeeds: Infosys founder

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hopes of the nation rest on young shoulders, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy remarked while addressing a gathering during the Andhra University Annual Alumni Meet-2022, held at the AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Noting that one cannot succeed if India does not, Murthy advised the younger generation to work hard and consider themselves successful only when they feel their contribution to the nation is considered successful. Recalling his association with the University, he said, “Our first duty is to show gratitude to our nation, alma mater, parents, tax payers, and most importantly, our teachers who support and sacrifice for us.” He spoke of his graduation days and how everybody looked at India as a dirty and filthy place back then.

Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy inaugurating the Dream Wall at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

He said, “The only thing that was shown on the television was the filthy part of our nation. But, our NRI’s, particularly in the United States, have done so well that there is a new found respect for our nation. Today, India’s voice is heard with some level of respect.” Appealing to the audience to take GM Rao, the chairman of GMR Group, as their inspiration, he noted the that the organisation has tremendously revolutionised the country over the years.

Earlier in the day, He was accorded a warm welcome from the students, faculty, administration, and alumni of AU. Accompanied by University v-c PVGD Prasad Reddy and GM Rao, the Infosys founder took a short whirlwind tour of the varsity. Cultural programmes, specially composed music and dance performances, depicting the history of Andhra University, enthralled the audience. Later, he inaugurated the newly-established Dream Wall at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It comprises the photos of eminent people who have running leading companies in world.

