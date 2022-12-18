Students must focus on digital transformation: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan highlighted that students must focus on digital transformation on Saturday. While addressing at the 2nd Convocation of Centurion University of Technology & Management in Vizianagaram, he said that India is at the cusp of a radical transformation and that students must focus on chip making, quantum computing, computational pharmacy, smart agriculture and smart manufacturing.

He further said that Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile integrated system has proven how Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) can be a game changer for the poor and Andhra Pradesh government has become a pioneer in this aspect.

Virtually addressing the meet from Raj Bhavan, the governor pointed out,”COVID-19 and its aftermath has shown how quantum computing and computational pharmacy can come together to reduce the time frame required for development of new vaccines that saved millions of lives.”

The governor lauded the university for focusing on cutting edge technology domains and has its roots in Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. He advised the university to focus as much on vedic culture and work on rediscovering the glory of the land.

