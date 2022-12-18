Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students must focus on digital transformation: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

He advised the university to focus as much on vedic culture and work on rediscovering the glory of the land.

Published: 18th December 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

tablet-digitalearning

For representational purposes. (File Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan highlighted that students must focus on digital transformation on Saturday. While addressing at the 2nd Convocation of Centurion University of Technology & Management in Vizianagaram, he said that India is at the cusp of a radical transformation and that students must focus on chip making, quantum computing, computational pharmacy, smart agriculture and smart manufacturing.

He further said that Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile integrated system has proven how Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) can be a game changer for the poor and Andhra Pradesh government has become a pioneer in this aspect.

Virtually addressing the meet from Raj Bhavan, the governor pointed out,”COVID-19 and its aftermath has shown how quantum computing and computational pharmacy can come together to reduce the time frame required for development of new vaccines that saved millions of lives.”

The governor lauded the university for focusing on cutting edge technology domains and has its roots in Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. He advised the university to focus as much on vedic culture and work on rediscovering the glory of the land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp