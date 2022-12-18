Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uneasy calm prevails in Macherla after violence

Police foil ‘Chalo Narasaraopet’ of TDP; Oppn leaders detained at several places in Guntur, Palnadu; Section 144 still in force in town

Published: 18th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An uneasy calm prevailed in Macherla town on Saturday even as life limped back to normalcy a day after violent clashes between two rival groups. Additional forces were deployed at vulnerable places to prevent any untoward incidents.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Reddy is personally monitoring the law and order situation in the town. RTC bus services which were halted on Friday night, resumed. Police kept a strict vigil on the movement of suspicious persons in the town.

People were not allowed to gather at public places as Section 144 is in force.  Traders who voluntarily closed their shops on Friday evening, resumed business operations as usual on Saturday morning.Schools, offices and business establishments functioned normally. Local transport services also resumed.

Though Macherla in Palnadu district has a faction background, clashes of such magnitude were not reported in the town in the recent past. Five persons were injured, one of them severely, in the violent clashes. The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.

Tension prevailed at various places in Guntur and Palnadu districts as police foiled TDP’s plan to organise ‘Chalo Narasaraopet’ denouncing the attack. Several TDP leaders were put under house arrest to avoid any trouble.

Condemning the YSRC attack on TDP Macherla incharge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, the Opposition TDP gave a call for ‘Chalo Macherla’ and lodge a complaint with Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Reddy.
In order to maintain law and order in the town, police detained former minister Nakka Anandbabu, ex-MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, Palnadu district TDP incharge GV Narasimhulu and Kodela Sivaram in their respective houses at various places in Guntur and Palnadu districts.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Narasaraopet MLA G Srinivasa Reddy visited the injured at Macherla government hospital and enquired about their health condition. The whole incident created a political ruckus in Palnadu area as leaders of the ruling and opposition parties blamed each other for the violent clashes in Macherla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp