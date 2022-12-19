Home States Andhra Pradesh

After Covid lull, Vizag sees 2x rise in tourist footfall

The rise in tourist influx has brought cheer to the pandemic-hit hospitality sector.

Published: 19th December 2022

Representational image for tourism in Visakhapatnam.

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism in Visakhapatnam as well as the Agency areas have picked up pace after a Covid-induced lull with footfall surging over twofold as compared to the last month. With the winter season at its peak, not only tourists but local residents, too, are making every effort to explore uncharted territory in and around the port city to experience the cool climes and the spectacular sunrise from a few viewpoints.

The rise in tourist influx has brought cheer to the pandemic-hit hospitality sector. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) regional director Srinivas Pani said Alluri Sitarama Raju district has seen the highest tourist footfall so far.

“Vanjangi, Lambasingi, Chintapalli, Maredumilli, and Araku are some of the most frequented places. There has been a 100-130 per cent increase in footfall in the district, with more expected in the next two months due to the cool weather. The State tourism resorts are jam-packed and hotels are completely booked until mid-January,” Pani said.  

Tourist spots ruined by trash

However, these tourist spots in the Agency areas are facing a pollution threat. People thronging the pristine greens tucked in the hills of the Eastern Ghats are dumping plastic waste, which is turning out to be an eyesore. While some visitors carry the trash along with them during their return, many end up dumping plastic bottles due lack of basic facilities, especially dustbins.

Tourism Minister Roja dancing with tribal women after inaugurating Haritha resorts at Lambasingi on Sunday I express

“There has been a slight change in the behaviour of the people regarding environmental protection, but a lot of work remains to be done. Although there has been a relative decrease in pollution, travellers still dump trash on the roads. It is a lengthy procedure, but we are taking measures to safeguard these tourist attractions,” the APTDC regional director explained.

Traffic chaos

Apart from pollution, traffic congestion continues to be a major concern in the primary tourist spots. Amid heavy rush, the State police and the tourism department are working together to ease traffic and allocate sufficient parking spaces in these locations.“Traffic and parking spaces have been a major problem in the Rushikonda area. Vehicles can be seen parked on both sides of the roads, causing inconvenience to the commuters,” he added.

