Andhra Pradesh: Accused to be booked based on video proof says DIG

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stating that the video footage of violence in Macherla of Palnadu district is available with police, Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma has said action will be taken against the accused based on it. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the DIG said they got evidence of who did what. He said they also took complaints from those injured in the violence.

Clashes were held between 6.30 and 7.30 pm in Macherla after YSRC and TDP functionaries provoked each other on Friday. If a political rally is planned, the local police should be informed about the areas to be covered to avoid trouble. Cases were registered pertaining to every violent incident that took place in Macherla, the DIG said.

He further said they came to know that people were mobilised from the surrounding villages for the TDP protest programme and initiated inquiry pertaining to the turnout. FIRs were also registered against those involved in violence. All steps have been taken to prevent any further clashes in the town and for effective maintenance of law and order, the DIG said.

