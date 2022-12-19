Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's RMC cracks a whip on 420 unauthorised constructions

Cellars should be there for those buildings constructed with G-plus 2 buildings and new guidelines will be issued for parking spaces in business areas, he added.

Published: 19th December 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

unauthorised constructions

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Cracking a whip on unauthorised constructions in the district, the town planning wing of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has issued notices to 420 building owners in the city.

Informing that the main road from Kotagummam to the deluxe centre will be widened as planned earlier, RMC town planning officer Surajkumar said that elaborate steps are being taken in this direction and illegal road encroachments in the city will be curbed.

“Urban secretariat staff are identifying the unauthorised constructions in the primary stage and are informing the corporation,” he said. Stating that encroachments will be demolished at Morampudi, Turpu railway station road, Babanagar, Tadithota and other areas in the city, the town planning officer said a special drive will be taken up to demolish unauthorised constructions in cellars.

