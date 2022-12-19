‘BEL committed to make in India initiative’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharat Electronics Limited's (BEL) Machilipatnam unit is manufacturing night vision devices as there is a great demand for them, director of the PSU, PV Parthasarathi said and added, “Due to high demand, we want to expand production capacity. One more unit is coming up at Nimmaluru in the Krishna district. The one at Palasamudram in Satya Sai district is much bigger than expected and it is called an integrated complex for defence systems.

He further asserted that (BEL) is committed to implementing the Make in India programme and that 99% of the material used at its manufacturing units is indigenous. The Central government-owned firm is now manufacturing 350 pieces of defence equipment for the needs of the Indian armed forces. While DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) develops 50% of the total products, BEL develops the remaining equipment.

Parthasarathi explained, speaking to reporters here, he said the Nimmaluru plant will use advanced technology to manufacture night vision devices. New employment opportunities will be created and local development will happen as many ancillary units are expected to come up along with the BEL unit.

In South India, the PSU has a presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and in Machilipatnam and Palasamudram of Andhra Pradesh. Asserting that the Centre is keen on developing Andhra Pradesh at different levels, he said the establishment of defence manufacturing units in the State proves it.

Stating that BEL acquired 914 acres for setting up a missile manufacturing and radar testing facility at Palasamudram in 2016, he said the project could not take off due to various reasons. As all the issues have been resolved now, the BEL’s investment committee has decided to release Rs 384 crore for the construction of the first phase of the facility, he pointed out.

New unit to come up in Palasamudram

BEL on Saturday had sanctioned Rs 384 crore under phase one towards the construction of a unit at Palasamudram in Satya Sai district. Besides manufacturing missiles and testing radar, it will develop the facility as a defence system integrated with complex for defence systems.

