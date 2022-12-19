‘Chaitanya Ratham’ set to come in handy for Telugu Desam again

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chaitanya Ratham, once the name of TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s campaign vehicle, has now turned into an e-paper to take Telugu Desam activities to the party cadres. According to sources, the e-paper is being circulated to more than 30 lakh TDP members now. Plans are afoot to bring the print version of Chaitanya Ratham anytime before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Though the TDP is said to be enjoying the support of several media houses as alleged by the ruling YSRC, the party leadership has decided to bring out its own newspaper to take forward the party programmes close to the cadres. Though the e-paper was launched in January 2022, it was upgraded recently. Efforts are on to upgrade it further by adding some more features like allowing readers to get videos related to the news after clicking a button on the e-paper. Furthermore, the party leadership has also decided to print the newspaper and make it available in every nook and corner of the State before the elections.

Speaking to TNIE, a TDP leader said Chaitanya Ratham's e-paper will serve as an effective medium to expose the misdeeds of the YSRC government from the village to the State level. In just one click, the e-paper now reaches all party members every morning and the launch of physical paper will come in handy in taking the party programmes more close to the TDP cadres. “We are planning to increase the number of Chaitanya Ratham pages from 4 to more than 12 and bring it out in a broadsheet format. We are expecting a subscription of not less than one lakh,” he said.

Besides the main page, the e-paper has a dedicated page for North Coastal Andhra, Godavari districts, Amaravati, South Andhra and Rayalaseema to publicise the party activities and press briefings of TDP leaders. There are also a few pages covering the State-wide important programmes.

