Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor civic body collects Rs 1 crore pending taxes

It may be noted that these defaulters are mostly owners of hotels, private educational institutions, granite industries, showrooms and commercial establishments in Corporation limits.

Published: 19th December 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Municipal Corporation (CMC) has recovered pending taxes to the tune of Rs 1 crore from defaulters in the past two months. Civic body chief J Aruna has been focusing on taking up various development works in the civic body and had organised a series of meetings with revenue inspectors and instructed them to short-list defaulters in the civic body.

So far, officials have identified the top 100 defaulters in all 50 divisions of the corporation. Since then CMC has been serving red notices to defaulters to collect pending property tax dues. It may be noted that these defaulters are mostly owners of hotels, private educational institutions, granite industries, showrooms and commercial establishments in Corporation limits.

“Revenue generated from taxes are major resources for providing basic amenities in the civic body limits. As a responsibility, people should pay their dues and support the civic body. Measures have been taken for collecting pending tax from the defaulters during the special drive. Stern action would be initiated against those who fail to pay tax. Buildings will also be seized after warnings are not abided by,” Aruna said.

A union of 14 villages

Chittoor was first constituted as a Grade-III municipality in 1917 and was upgraded to Grade II in 1950, Grade-I in 1965, Special Grade in 1980 and then to Selection Grade in 2000. It was upgraded to a corporation on September 7, 2012.

Over 40% hike in tax collections

According to the data, the civic body has collected Rs 1,313.73 lakh (44.20 %) of around Rs 2,974.59 lakh from April 1 to December 18. While the collections for the last year during the same period was Rs 804.91 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor Municipal Corporation Rs 1 crore
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp