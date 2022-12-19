Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctors to serve in remote areas, specialised posts to be filled up soon in  Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

As on June’ 2019, more than 1,250 posts of Specialist doctors were lying vacant in APVVP Hospitals alone, which include 463 Promotional Posts and 792 direct entry posts of CAS Specialists.

Published: 19th December 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government’s initiative has resulted in an expansion of specialist medical services across the state. The attractive packages offered by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the specialist doctors including a remuneration of Rs 2,00,000  per month in rural areas and Rs 2,50,000 per month in Tribal areas, has brought added confidence in the doctors. With that, some specialists have even opted for hardship areas like CHC Chittoor, CHC Kunavaram, District Hospital Paderu etc.

As of June 2019, more than 1,250 posts of specialist doctors were lying vacant in APVVP Hospitals alone, which include 463 Promotional Posts and 792 direct entry posts of CAS Specialists. But due to the uncompromised stand of the Chief Minister to fill up all the vacant posts in GGHs, so far 8 notifications were issued in a phased manner for filling up specialist posts to reach the goal of Zero vacancies in APVVP Hospitals.

So far 277 Gynecologists, 234 Anesthetists, 146 Pediatricians, 144 Physicians, 168 General Surgeons, 55 Orthopedician, 78 Ophthalmologists, 65 ENT specialists and 145 other specialists got their appointment orders. Apart from the direct recruitment 215 specialist doctors were placed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy specialist doctors
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp