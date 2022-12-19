Doctors to serve in remote areas, specialised posts to be filled up soon in  Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government’s initiative has resulted in an expansion of specialist medical services across the state. The attractive packages offered by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the specialist doctors including a remuneration of Rs 2,00,000 per month in rural areas and Rs 2,50,000 per month in Tribal areas, has brought added confidence in the doctors. With that, some specialists have even opted for hardship areas like CHC Chittoor, CHC Kunavaram, District Hospital Paderu etc.

As of June 2019, more than 1,250 posts of specialist doctors were lying vacant in APVVP Hospitals alone, which include 463 Promotional Posts and 792 direct entry posts of CAS Specialists. But due to the uncompromised stand of the Chief Minister to fill up all the vacant posts in GGHs, so far 8 notifications were issued in a phased manner for filling up specialist posts to reach the goal of Zero vacancies in APVVP Hospitals.

So far 277 Gynecologists, 234 Anesthetists, 146 Pediatricians, 144 Physicians, 168 General Surgeons, 55 Orthopedician, 78 Ophthalmologists, 65 ENT specialists and 145 other specialists got their appointment orders. Apart from the direct recruitment 215 specialist doctors were placed.

VIJAYAWADA: The government’s initiative has resulted in an expansion of specialist medical services across the state. The attractive packages offered by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the specialist doctors including a remuneration of Rs 2,00,000 per month in rural areas and Rs 2,50,000 per month in Tribal areas, has brought added confidence in the doctors. With that, some specialists have even opted for hardship areas like CHC Chittoor, CHC Kunavaram, District Hospital Paderu etc. As of June 2019, more than 1,250 posts of specialist doctors were lying vacant in APVVP Hospitals alone, which include 463 Promotional Posts and 792 direct entry posts of CAS Specialists. But due to the uncompromised stand of the Chief Minister to fill up all the vacant posts in GGHs, so far 8 notifications were issued in a phased manner for filling up specialist posts to reach the goal of Zero vacancies in APVVP Hospitals. So far 277 Gynecologists, 234 Anesthetists, 146 Pediatricians, 144 Physicians, 168 General Surgeons, 55 Orthopedician, 78 Ophthalmologists, 65 ENT specialists and 145 other specialists got their appointment orders. Apart from the direct recruitment 215 specialist doctors were placed.