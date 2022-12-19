Pending bills cripple tourism dept works in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several buildings constructed by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the district are either incomplete or left unused with a lack of maintenance due to delays in the payment of bills. Bills worth Rs 6 crore are still pending, while constructions worth Rs 3 crore have been left unused so far. This, in fact, has delayed the promotional activities, resulting in authorities scouting for contractors and funders. Funds for promotions of Tungabhadra pushkaralu bills have not been released yet.

Lack of funding and unavailability of basic facilities at prominent tourist destinations in the combined Kurnool district are having a negative impact on the tourism industry, with several visitors saying they are dissatisfied with the services. N Murali Krishna, a resident of Kurnool city who recently visited Sunkesula reservoir is unhappy with the lack of basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, restaurants and their maintenance at tourist destinations.

As per official records, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation had constructed a building at Sangameswaram in Kothapalli Mandal at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore a few years ago and it was maintained by a private contractor on a lease basis. It was forced to shut down during the pandemic. However, it continues to be non-operational due to a lack of maintenance.

Similarly, a newly constructed building worth Rs 93 lakh at Kethavaram village in Orvakal Mandal has been damaged after being left unused for several years. Apart from this, construction works worth Rs 1.55 crore at Sunkesula reservoir, Rs 1 crore worth of works at Yellarthi and Rs 1 crore worth of works on the Urukunda Eranna Swamy temple premises have been stayed due to no release of funds in the past three years.

