Remove SP of Palnadu immediately: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing police of filing cases against victims in Macherla clashes, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the removal of Palnadu district SP Ravi Shankar Reddy for his unilateral acts. Naidu felt that any home guard working in the SP office would work more efficiently than Ravi Shankar Reddy if the SP seat was given.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the TDP chief expressed his ire over the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the higher police officials pertaining to violence in Macherla. “The reputation of the police department will get damaged if there is an official like Ravi Shankar Reddy. He should be immediately removed for cooperating with the anarchic YSRC forces,” he demanded.

Later in the day, Naidu spoke to TDP leaders and activists attacked by YSRC ‘goons’ over the phone and consoled them. When the victims informed him about damage to their properties, Naidu said assured them the TDP would come to their rescue, besides extending them all legal support to deal with cases.

“Apart from freeing the party leaders from the illegal cases, the legal battle will be continued till action is taken against those responsible for the violence in Macherla,” he said.

Describing the violence as the one created by the YSRC government, Naidu said the SP colluded with it in the planned attacks against TDP leaders. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah asked why his party leaders are not allowed to visit Macherla to meet the victims of the ‘government-sponsored’ violence.

Varla expressed surprise that even after conducting a cordon and search operation in Macherla, how the ruling YSRC activists are allowed to carry lethal weapons, and bottles filled with petrol. The victims are of the opinion that Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) P Seetharama Anjaneyulu and SP Ravi Shankar Reddy instigated the violence.

While cases under serious Sections like an attempt to murder, which are non-bailable, were registered against TDP activists, who are the victims, cases under bailable Sections were registered against YSRC cadres.

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing police of filing cases against victims in Macherla clashes, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the removal of Palnadu district SP Ravi Shankar Reddy for his unilateral acts. Naidu felt that any home guard working in the SP office would work more efficiently than Ravi Shankar Reddy if the SP seat was given. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the TDP chief expressed his ire over the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the higher police officials pertaining to violence in Macherla. “The reputation of the police department will get damaged if there is an official like Ravi Shankar Reddy. He should be immediately removed for cooperating with the anarchic YSRC forces,” he demanded. Later in the day, Naidu spoke to TDP leaders and activists attacked by YSRC ‘goons’ over the phone and consoled them. When the victims informed him about damage to their properties, Naidu said assured them the TDP would come to their rescue, besides extending them all legal support to deal with cases. “Apart from freeing the party leaders from the illegal cases, the legal battle will be continued till action is taken against those responsible for the violence in Macherla,” he said. Describing the violence as the one created by the YSRC government, Naidu said the SP colluded with it in the planned attacks against TDP leaders. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah asked why his party leaders are not allowed to visit Macherla to meet the victims of the ‘government-sponsored’ violence. Varla expressed surprise that even after conducting a cordon and search operation in Macherla, how the ruling YSRC activists are allowed to carry lethal weapons, and bottles filled with petrol. The victims are of the opinion that Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) P Seetharama Anjaneyulu and SP Ravi Shankar Reddy instigated the violence. While cases under serious Sections like an attempt to murder, which are non-bailable, were registered against TDP activists, who are the victims, cases under bailable Sections were registered against YSRC cadres.