Will not let anti-YSRC vote split, reiterates Pawan

It may be recalled that the olive green colour of Pawan’s  campaign vehicle had drawn criticism from the YSRC.   

Published: 19th December 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that he will not allow a spilt in the anti-YSRC vote in the State, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan advised his party leaders to leave election strategy to him and instead focus on strengthening the party and amassing public support.

Addressing a gathering during the ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa’ meeting conducted at Sattanepalle in Palnadu district on Sunday, Pawan recalled that during JSP’s formation day celebrations held in March, he had given a commitment to not let anti-YSRC vote split.

Promising to keep his commitment, the actor-politician urged his party rank and file to be prepared to face the onslaught from the ruling YSRC. Pawan further remarked that had his party continued the alliance with the TDP and BJP in 2019 as well, there would have been a strong opposition in the Assembly.

This comes even as speculation is rife that a grand alliance between the TDP, JSP and BJP is on the cards.
However, the BJP, JSP’s ally, remains equidistant from both TDP and YSRC. The JSP chief distributed cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to more than 270 families of tenant farmers, who died by suicide due to mounting debts.

In his speech, which lasted for nearly 30 minutes, Pawan criticised his detractors and accused Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu of being anti-Kapu and corrupt. He said his ultimate aim is to bring power to those who are bereft of it.

Advising the police department not to target only his party, the JSP chief urged the YSRC to follow rules as well. He further asserted that he will commence his tour of the State in January 2023 in his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’, come what may.

It may be recalled that the olive green colour of Pawan’s campaign vehicle had drawn criticism from the YSRC. Following the controversy, Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar clarified that the government has no objection to the vehicle or its registration, which was done in Hyderabad.

