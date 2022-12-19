YSRC keen to tighten grip on Anantapur by winning all 14 seats

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In 2019, the ruling YSRC wrested the political control of the Anantapur district from the opposition TDP by winning 12 out of 14 Assembly constituencies. For long, Anantapur, considered politically important for Rayalaseema, was a TDP bastion.

Notwithstanding internal strife and dissidence, the YSRC is now looking for an encore in the 2024 elections and aims at a clean sweep as part of the 175 out of 175 seats target. It is banking on the mass contact programme Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutavam and welfare measures initiated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to win the elections.

On the other hand, the TDP in a bid to regain the lost ground in Anantapur is hoping to encash the anti-incumbency factor and take advantage of dissidence within the ruling party. However, when a constituency-wise situation is analysed, both ruling and opposition parties are struggling with internal strife.

In the Anantapur urban Assembly constituency, MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy is religiously implementing ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’. He has been in touch with his electorate almost every day. On the other hand, the TDP has been facing serious dissidence in the constituency. The JC Brothers and their family, which contested the previous elections from the constituency, are trying to tighten their grip, which is resulting in a schism in the party.

In Uravakonda, it is the ruling YSRC, which is facing an uphill task in maintaining cohesiveness within the party. Differences between Y Visweswara Reddy, who contested the 2019 election, but lost and his brother Y Madhusudhan Reddy and MLC Y Shivarami Reddy, had divided the party cadre into three groups. The differences came to the fore during the recent review meeting conducted by district in-charge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The TDP is waiting to take advantage of the situation.

Non-local tag

Even in Rayadurg, sitting MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy is not being favoured by the people owing to his working style. TDP leader Kaluva Srinivasulu is at disadvantage due to his non-local tag. As there is still time for elections, those in the know of things say, public opinion can be anything, when it is time for a ballot.

Non-local tag and allegations of a ‘unilateral’ decision taking style may become a headache for KV Ushasri Charan, now minister for Women and Child Welfare, representing Kalyandurg. The talk is that she is facing rivalry within the party as Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah is eyeing the MLA post. As he is from a strong Boya community, there seems to be a split in supporters of the ruling YSRC. However, owing to the one-upmanship struggle between its leaders Hanumantharaya Chowdary and Umamaheswara Naidu, the TDP is not in a position to take advantage of it.

In the case of Singanamala, with an increasing number of aspirants eying the seat, incumbent Jonnalagadda Padmavathi is facing a tough time. The TDP may get a boost if the reported efforts of former minister Sake Sailajanath to join the yellow party yield results. B Sravani who contested the 2019 elections on the TDP ticket, is not having enough support from the party.

Nepotism charge

MLA Y Venkatarami Reddy is facing allegations of nepotism within and outside the party. Though he is active in Gadapa Gadapku, the support behind him seems to be dwindling. The TDP has largely remained silent and P Jeevananada Reddy, who is aspiring TDP ticket is trying to gain a grip on the electorate in the constituency.

The faction feud between sitting MLA Kethireddy Peddireddy and JC Prabhakar Reddy continues and now with Prabhakar Reddy being the municipal chairman of Tadipatri, the political situation in the constituency remains volatile. Sitting MLA Khettireddy Venkatarami Reddy through his Good Morning Dharmavaram and other such programmes has tightened his grip on the constituency.

On the other hand, the TDP is facing an uphill task with Varadapuram Suri, who contested on a TDP ticket in the last election, and joined the BJP. The talk is that he may rejoin the TDP at the time of the elections. This has only made ticket aspirants in the TDP put in half-hearted efforts to regain the lost ground in the constituency.

Kadiri MLA Siddareddy is facing allegations of corruption and the lack of development in the constituency has only distanced him from the people.

In Puttaparthi, MLA D Sridhar Reddy is in a fix with no development taking place in the constituency. He is accused of being not available to the party cadre or people. TDP leader Palle Raghunath Reddy is facing threats from ticket aspirants within the party, which has pushed the party into a disadvantaged state.

Dissidence against the sitting MLA of Penukonda M Sankaranarayana is giving a headache to the party leadership. Allegations of corruption and nepotism are only making the YSRC leader's task more difficult in consolidating. The TDP is also facing group rivalry within the party.

In Hindupur, opposition from the party cadre against MLC Iqbal has put the party leadership in a tough situation. It has been planning to wrest the seat from incumbent Nandamuri Balakrishna of TDP, who is like an absent landlord. A recent episode of YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav’s ‘nude video call’ and several allegations of nepotism have only made the party leadership’s task even tougher.

In Raptadu, though sitting MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy is in contact with people, it was alleged that several industries left Rayalaseema because of him. He is also facing allegations of land encroachments. Paritala Sunitha and her son Paritala Sriram seem to be losing their grip over the constituency, which has created new problems for the TDP.

Open dissidence

Dissidence has become a problem for sitting MLA Tippeswamy. He is being accused of being corrupt. Lower-rung party cadres came out openly against Tippeswamy at the recently held constituency review. Though TDP wanted to take advantage of it, the party is yet to decide on the right candidate. Despite everything, the influence of former APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy may be a deciding factor in the polls.

Ruling YSRC, Oppn TDP equally confident of victory

Leaders of both YSRC and TDP are confident of smoothing things by the time of elections. YSRC district president P Narasimhaiah is confident that Jagan’s magic and welfare programmes have put the party in an advantageous position and confident that all 14 Assembly seats will be in YSRC kitty in 2024. The TDP is equally confident of regaining the lost ground in Anantapur by bagging all the seats. “Atrocious administration has resulted in strong anti-incumbency in the district. Anantapur will be TDP bastion again,” said BK Parthasarathy

