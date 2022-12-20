14,461 posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas being filled up: Annapurna Devi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi informed that there are 14,461 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, including 698 in AP. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started filling up of the teaching and non-teaching post vacancies, for which, advertisements have been issued.

She replied to an unstarred question raised by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumooorthy in the Lok Sabha on Monday about the number of vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas and the duration for the pendency of such vacancies.

