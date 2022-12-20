Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to operate more 6,400 buses for Sankranti

3,120 spl buses to be operated from Jan 6 to meet the festive rush

Published: 20th December 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has decided to operate 6,400 additional buses between January 6 and 18 to meet the festive rush during Sankranti, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he explained that a total of 3,120 additional buses will be operated from January 6 to 15, while another 3,280 will be added to the fleet from January 15 to 18. It may be noted that people of Andhra Pradesh living in various States, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places to celebrate the festival. In 2023, the festival will be celebrated on January 15.

Of the total, 3,600 buses will be operated from Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana to enable people to reach their native places for the festival. As many as 430 buses will be operated from Bengaluru and 150 from Chennai.

“These special buses will be operated besides the regular ones,” Tirumala Rao pointed out and said inter-State and intra-State services will also be enhanced for the festive session.“Around 800 buses from various States will be operated to Vijayawada, 450 to Visakhapatnam, 200 to Rajamahendravaram and 770 to other destinations,” he explained.

Tickets can be reserved through the official APSRTC portal as well as ATB agents and APSRTC app.
The transport corporation will deploy officials to monitor and supervise all important points, including in Hyderabad.

“Besides providing GPS tracking facility for all special services, new non-AC sleeper services and starliner buses have been introduced in Hyderabad, Ongole, Kadapa, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru routes. Further, a discount of ten per cent is being provided on all long-distance bus services,” the APSRTC chief said. HELPLINE: For enquiries or grievance redressal, contact 0866-2570005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp