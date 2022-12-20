Experts: Social stigma, a hurdle for Schizophrenic patients

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: 20-year-old Rahul’s (name changed) parents were in a state of shock when they saw their son accusing them of poisoning him. The doting parents were helpless. They didn’t know what to do with Rahul’s extremely disordered thinking. But this wasn’t the first time. A few years back, the couple noticed Rahul, a school dropout, talking to himself, however, they ignored it.

They were taken aback when their son attacked them as well as the villagers. The worried parents rushed Rahul to a local priest assuming their son could have been a victim of black magic.However, Rahul’s condition worsened further so much so that the couple was forced to consult with doctors. Little did they know Rahul was suffering from Schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder where one interprets reality abnormally.

According to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) report, every one person among hundred is suffering from Schizophrenia and about 2 crore 10 lakh people are suffering from this mental disorder worldwide.

Speaking to TNIE, the head of the department at Guntur Govt General Hospital Dr. N Umajyothi, as many as 100 patients visit the hospital suffering from various mental disorders out of which about 20 are Schizophrenic.

“The excess secretion of various chemicals in the brain including dopamine and serotonin leads to mental imbalance. The mental health of a person during his/her adolescence and the experiences they have may result in Schizophrenia. This requires immediate medication and years of therapy. However, due to lack of awareness people ignore this disorder,” she explained.

Several health experts are of the view that there is a strong need to raise awareness among the people. A Schizophrenic patient is most likely to be cured completely given one gets treatment in the early stage of the mental health condition.

“Most of the people from remote areas, who are unable to identify the early symptoms, are falling victim to superstitions and are consulting with exorcists. This not only delays the treatment but also worsens the condition of the patient,” she added.

