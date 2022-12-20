Home States Andhra Pradesh

Experts: Social stigma, a hurdle for Schizophrenic patients

Several health experts are of the view that there is a strong need to raise awareness among the people.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

(Express Illustrations)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: 20-year-old Rahul’s (name changed) parents were in a state of shock when they saw their son accusing them of poisoning him. The doting parents were helpless. They didn’t know what to do with Rahul’s extremely disordered thinking. But this wasn’t the first time. A few years back, the couple noticed Rahul, a school dropout, talking to himself, however, they ignored it.

They were taken aback when their son attacked them as well as the villagers. The worried parents rushed Rahul to a local priest assuming their son could have been a victim of black magic.However, Rahul’s condition worsened further so much so that the couple was forced to consult with doctors. Little did they know Rahul was suffering from Schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder where one interprets reality abnormally. 

According to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) report, every one person among hundred is suffering from Schizophrenia and about 2 crore 10 lakh people are suffering from this mental disorder worldwide.
Speaking to TNIE, the head of the department at Guntur Govt General Hospital Dr. N Umajyothi, as many as 100 patients visit the hospital suffering from various mental disorders out of which about 20 are Schizophrenic.

“The excess secretion of various chemicals in the brain including dopamine and serotonin leads to mental imbalance. The mental health of a person during his/her adolescence and the experiences they have may result in Schizophrenia. This requires immediate medication and years of therapy. However, due to lack of awareness people ignore this disorder,” she explained.

Several health experts are of the view that there is a strong need to raise awareness among the people. A Schizophrenic patient is most likely to be cured completely given one gets treatment in the early stage of the mental health condition.

“Most of the people from remote areas, who are unable to identify the early symptoms, are falling victim to superstitions and are consulting with exorcists. This not only delays the treatment but also worsens the condition of the patient,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp