Foolproof arrangements for Jagan’s Bapatla visit

He instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements within the stipulated time.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district Incharge Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal on Monday inspected arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Yedlapalli village in Chunduru mandal on December 21.

Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister will launch the distribution of tabs preloaded with Byju’s content to class eight students at Sri Alapati Venkata Ramaiah Zilla Parishad High School on Wednesday. Later, Jagan will interact with students and celebrate his birthday with them.

He instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements within the stipulated time. Over 4,000 students and their mothers are expected to attend the meeting. As many as 19 galleries will be set up at the meeting venue. Over 100 RTC buses will be deployed for transportation of students.

The village has been spruced up for the CM’s visit. Foolproof security arrangements have been made at the venue. MPsVenkataramana Rao  and B Masthan Rao and other district officials were also present.

