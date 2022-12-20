Home States Andhra Pradesh

Free AP of narcotics in 3-4 months: Jagan

Observing that the role of SEB is not limited to liquor, Jagan instructed officials to strictly deal with narcotics, ganja and gutka by making best use of the local intelligence.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:54 AM

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Police department should work in tandem with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to free Andhra Pradesh of narcotics within three to four months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting with Excise and SEB officials at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan directed the police department to focus on eradicating narcotics, non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), improving the efficiency of Mahila police in village and ward secretariats, and creating awareness about the Disha mobile application.

“A meeting to review steps taken by the SEB to control manufacturing and trade of illegally distilled (ID) liquor, and cultivation of ganja should be conducted every Tuesday. Following this, the police department should meet every Thursday to conduct a video conference with the district SPs on eradication of narcotics, illegal liquor in coordination with Mahila police. Mock drills should be conducted to ensure quick response to calls received through Disha app,” Jagan said.

Further, he directed officials to focus on improving the performance of 15,000 women police working at the village and ward secretariats. Pointing out that nowhere in the country, women police are appointed in the secretariats except in AP, the Chief Minister urged the officials to use their services and set a benchmark in the country.

Observing that the role of SEB is not limited to liquor, Jagan instructed officials to strictly deal with narcotics, ganja and gutka by making best use of the local intelligence. “SEB officials should immediately respond to complaints regarding illegal liquor manufacturing or trade, consumption of liquor in public places, or sale of sand at high prices, and initiate action, he said.

Ensure zero usage of drugs: Chief Minister to officials

“Besides creating awareness on SEB toll-free number: 14500, large hoardings should be erected at all colleges and universities within a month to curb the use of narcotics among students,” Jagan instructed officials and said all departments in educational institutions should aim to ensure that there is zero usage of narcotics.

Stressing on the need to conduct ‘Operation Parivartana’ in an effective manner, he said alternative ways of employment like agriculture and dairy farming should be encouraged among ganja cultivators to curb marijuana menace in the State. Stating that 1.15 lakh families in the State have been given Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) certificates for 2.82 lakh acres, he instructed the officials to submit a report on the measures taken for the development of those lands. The officials informed Jagan about the sale of liquor in the State and steps taken to control illegal liquor menace.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Home Minister T Vanitha, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bharagava and other officials were present.

