Guntur: Cops recover Rs 19.21 lakh cash, one held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police arrested a person and recovered stolen money Rs 19.21 lakh from him on Monday. Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said that the accused G Shankar (34), and P Nageswar Rao (34), residents of Nallacheruvu in Guntur were addicted to alcohol and started robberies to earn easy money. As part of it, they broke into a chilli transport office on December 17 at midnight.

They attacked the watchman and tied him up with a rope and then entered into the firm by opening the shutters with an electric cutter. They then stole Rs 20 lakh cash from counter.

Upon receiving a complaint on the following day, Nagarampalem police filed a complaint and started an investigation.

Under the instructions of SP Arif Hafeez, a special team was formed. They arrested Shankar on Monday and Nageswar Rao was still absconding.

