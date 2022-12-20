Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irked over elephant menace, villagers lock five forest officials

Parvathipuram Range Forest Officer P Trinadha Rao reached the village to resolve the matter.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Detained forest officialsat Ravi Karravalasa village in Manyam district | Express

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Mild tension prevailed at Ravi Karravalasa village in Komarada mandal when villagers, led by CPM, locked five forest officials in a house on Monday demanding that the herd of wild elephants, which is on the prowl on the outskirts of the village be driven back to the forest to prevent loss of life and property. However, they released the forest officials after a sometime.

A herd of seven wild elephants attacked a cattle shed and created havoc on the outskirts of Ravi Karravalasa in the wee hours of Monday. One cow was killed and two other cattle were injured in the elephant attack.

Later, the herd strayed into adjacent Artham village. Having learnt about the incident, Parvathipuram and Salur range forest officials reached the spot to take up the procedure to disburse compensation to the affected farmers for cattle loss.

Assistant beat officer (ABO) G Suryanarayana, forest beat officers (FBO) P Venkatra Rao, BV Ramana, M Srikaknth and Y Satyanarayana were among the staff who reached Ravi Karravalasa.Angered locals detained the forest staff in a house demanding an end to the wild elephant menace. The video of detained forest staff went viral in social media platforms.

Parvathipuram Range Forest Officer P Trinadha Rao reached the village to resolve the matter. District Forest Officer GAP Prasuna directed the forest staff to lodge a complaint under Section 353 of IPC against the locals, who detained them in a house. However, Komarada police asserted that they did not get any complaint from the forest staff.

On the other hand, the villagers and CPM leaders reportedly apologised to the forest staff for detaining them. The CPM leaders maintained that they detained the forest officials in a room to protect them from the angered locals.

Speaking to TNIE, Trinadha Rao said, “One cow was killed and two other cattle were injured in the elephant attack. We have completed the procedure to disburse compensation to the affected farmers. Now, the elephant herd is roaming in a hilly area near Artham village. Trackers are continuously monitoring the movement of the herd and alerting the locals to avoid man-animal conflict. We have informed our higher officials about the detention of our staff. As per their orders, we will lodge a police complaint against the locals.”

