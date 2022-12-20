Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu writes to DGP seeking probe, action against ‘errant’ cops

Published: 20th December 2022 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the recent violence in Macherla highlighted the failure of police, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded the DGP to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and initiate action against the police officials, who connived with ‘YSRC goons’.

In a seven-page letter addressed to the DGP, Naidu posed several questions on the role of police behind the violent YSRC attack on TDP followers. Alleging that Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy, brother of YSRC MLA Ramakrishna Reddy came out on the streets with his private army consisting of around 300 goons, Naidu said Rami Reddy, along with Turaka Kishore, systematically attacked TDP supporters.

Further, the YSRC mob attacked and ransacked houses of TDP leaders, besides setting them on fire. The TDP office was also attacked and set on fire. The unruly YSRC mob attacked women in houses of TDP supporters and innocent passersby on the streets of Macherla. Several shops belonging to TDP leaders and supporters were ransacked. “It seems all this was carried out by YSRC goons with the complete cooperation of police,” he charged.

“It is strongly believed that PSR Anjaneyulu, DGP (Intelligence), Trivikram Varma,  Guntur Range DIG, and Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, SP of Palnadu, appeared to be more inclined to please the ruling YSRC rather than their commitment to uphold the constitutional duties. The negligence, if not connivance, of these officials stands as the bane of the constitutional values and any impartial probe by any constitutional authority will unravel their collaboration in the episode,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Guntur Range DIG, the TDP chief said it is clear that Palnadu police tried to move heaven and earth while addressing a media conference to defend the barbaric attack of YSRC goons in Macherla. Naidu posed several questions to establish the role of police in the attack.

Besides demanding the DGP to provide adequate security to Macherla constituency TDP incharge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, the Opposition Leader also wanted him to take appropriate measures in order to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future and safeguard democracy and law and order in Palnadu region.

Comments

