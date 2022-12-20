Pawan Kalyan just following Chandrababu's script: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a non-serious politician, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said he is just following the script given to him by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “He is acting like an agent to Naidu and nothing more. His concern is all about bringing Naidu back to power,” Sajjala told mediapersons on Monday. At the same time, he said the Macherla incident exposed the real face of Naidu, who for his own selfish agenda made the Palnadu town burn.

Asserting that no one can dethrone the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State as the YSRC chief has people’s blessings, Sajjala said the statements of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan reek of arrogance. “They are not appealing to the people, but talking as if what they are saying is decided,” he observed.

The YSRC leader wondered how can these people (Opposition ) stop Jagan from retaining power in the State, when crores of people in the State, whose welfare is being well taken care of by the Chief Minister, back him. A sum of Rs 26,000 crore has been extended to more than one crore SHG women and beneficiaries of Amma Vodi, Aasara, housing and other development schemes.

“Our leader is only asking people to vote for him, if they are satisfied with his service. In contrast, Opposition is demanding. Pawan Kalyan maintained that had he prevented split of votes in the 2019 elections, the YSRC would not have come to power. Why had he not done that?” he asked. Sajjala said Pawan is playing to gallery like he does in cinema and seems to have no concrete agenda except for working under Naidu’s leadership.

“Whenever he is asked about BJP roadmap, he reacts differently. He says he is above caste and yet lays emphasis on caste politics. He never questions Naidu’s failure as CM and ignores YSRC’s reforms in every aspect right from village administration in the State,” he pointed out.



On tenant farmers issue, the YSRC general secretary, who is also advisor to the State government said they (tenant farmers) are never ignored and every measure is being taken to ensure there are no suicides, farmers or not. He dismissed Pawan’s dialogue that the YSRC had given holiday for corruption now.

“Let him come clear on whether he is contesting alone or will work with Naidu. Why this indecisiveness? He will never cross TDP’s Lakshmana Rekha,” he observed.

Sajjala said Macherla incident clearly highlighted what low can Naidu stoop for serving his selfish agenda. “In the past Daggubati Venkateswara Rao in his book mentioned the criminal attitude of Naidu. He will do anything for getting publicity. Making the accused in the murder of seven people TDP incharge of Macherla, he had become responsible for the violence. Videos are clear that it was all pre-planned and how TDP men attacked YSRC people,” he said, and added that after Julakanti Brahma Reddy become active again, trouble started in Macherla.

