Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram project: No delay in PIP cost reimbursement

The Centre has been reimbursing, from time to time, the expenditure incurred by the State government on the project with effect from April 1, 2014.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site

Polavaram project site (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been no delay in reimbursing the money spent on Polavaram project, said Union  Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu. In a written reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, he said funding for the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is being undertaken in line with the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum (OM) dated September 30, 2016.

The OM mandates the Government of India to provide 100% of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project only for the period starting from April 1, 2014 to the extent of the cost of the irrigation component on that date.

The Centre has been reimbursing, from time to time, the expenditure incurred by the State government on the project with effect from April 1, 2014. The reimbursement is being done upon receipt of verified bills and recommendations from the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC), he said.

From April 1, 2014 to October, 2022, the overall expenditure incurred by the State government on the project is reported to be Rs 15,970.53 crore. Out of the total, `13,226.04 crore has been found eligible and duly reimbursed. The eligible amounts are being reimbursed to the State government from time to time without any major delay,  he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp