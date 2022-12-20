Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC raises assets’ division in Rajya Sabha again

Participating in a debate on appropriation bill, he said there has been an inordinate delay in resolving the issues between the two sibling States.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy once again raised the issue of division of assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and said Andhra Pradesh was subjected to step-motherly treatment by the Centre.

Participating in a debate on appropriation bill, he said there has been an inordinate delay in resolving the issues between the two sibling States. Despite several representations from the State to the Centre, nothing has materialised so far, he said. The MP wondered how can the massive project like Polavaram can be completed with price level that is 12-year-old.

