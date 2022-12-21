17-year-old boy drowns in Krishna river

GUNTUR: A 17-year-old teen died after drowning in Krishna river at Tadepalli on Tuesday.According to the police, the incident happened when five youth, all residents of Mahanadu and aging between 16-17 year, had gone to the river for swimming on Tuesday morning. The water current of the river suddenly rose and they all got washed away. While four of them managed to reach the shore, the deceased K Venkat drowned. On receiving information, Tadepalli police and NDRF team reached the spot and launched a search operation. We have found the body and sent it to the mortuary, said the police.
