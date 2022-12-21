Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rambabu rejects JSP's demand for his resignation on bribery charge

The family is said to have been sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund as compensation.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actor and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Strongly refuting the corruption charges made against him by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Sattenapalle on Sunday, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu yet again announced that he would quit his post, if the charges were proved.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Ambati dared the Jana Sena chief to prove his charges that he had taken part of the ex gratia given to the families of farmers, who died by suicide. He warned JSP leaders against making baseless allegations against him.

The video released by the JSP leaders, in which a family accused Ambati of demanding commission from the ex gratia, evoked a sharp reaction from the minister. Turaka Gangamma and Parlaiah of Atchampet near Sattenapalle lost their son Anil (17) on August 20. He died while cleaning a drainage at Vinayaka Hotel in Sattenapalle. The family is said to have been sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund as compensation.

But Sattenapalle municipal chairperson’s husband Sambasiva Rao allegedly demanded the family Rs 2.5 lakh bribe to hand over the compensation cheque. Shocked by his demand, the bereaved family, which planned to get their daughter married with the compensation amount, approached the minister.

The family alleged that Ambati too asked them to pay the money and they were shocked. With the pressure mounting, the family had decided to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. Citing the incident, the JSP leaders demanded the resignation of Ambati.Refuting the allegation, Ambati lashed out at the JSP leaders for making false charge against him by manipulating the family.

He also claimed that he has been with single party (YSRC) and single family (YS Jagan) from the start and leading an honest and respectable political life, unlike JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who dances to TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s tunes.

Ambati also claimed that he and the local YSRC leaders extended all possible help to the family of the deceased. “When I am instrumental in getting the compensation approved and has been with the victim’s family from the start, how can I demand a bribe from it?”  he questioned.

