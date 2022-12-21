Andhra Pradesh HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice D Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and directed the registry to forward the case to the Chief Justice for allotment to another judge. Margadarsi manager B Srinivas Rao filed the petition seeking court intervention to restrain the State government from taking any hasty measures following the recent raids by the Stamps and Registration Department on various branches of the company in the State.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Ramesh, the petitioner’s counsel MRK Chakravarthi sought some time to which he agreed. When the hearing resumed, the judge refused to hear, but did not state the reasons for it.

