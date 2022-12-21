Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Ramesh, the petitioner’s counsel MRK Chakravarthi sought some time to which he agreed.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice D Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and directed the registry to forward the case to the Chief Justice for allotment to another judge. Margadarsi manager B Srinivas Rao filed the petition seeking court intervention to restrain the State government from taking any hasty measures following the recent raids by the Stamps and Registration Department on various branches of the company in the State.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Ramesh, the petitioner’s counsel MRK Chakravarthi sought some time to which he agreed. When the hearing resumed, the judge refused to hear, but did not state the reasons for it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp