Guntur: Dy survey inspector held with assets worth Rs 2.17 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Narasaraopet Deputy Inspector of survey Pasupuleti Venkateswar Rao on the charge of possessing disproportionate assets against his income, here on Tuesday.The sleuths unearthed assets worth Rs 2.54 crore during the raid on his house in Guntur. The officials also raided five other places belonging to him and seized related records and documents.

As per the press statement released from ACB Headquarters, the accused Venkateswar Roa had a total of Rs 2.17 crore worth property on his name, including a house, two apartments in Guntur, 15 house sites at Guntur, Uppalapadu and Vuttukuru, 15.25 acre of agricultural land, gold ornaments, and household items.

The case is under investigation and he will be produced before the special judge for trail of SPE & ACB cases, stated the ACB officials.

The accused public servant is a native of Uppalapadu village in Pedakakani mandal. He joined as deputy surveyor in 1996 and was promoted as surveyor in 1998. He even worked as special surveyor in Tadikonda and as a town surveyor at Guntur Municipal Corporation in Nizampatnam. He has been posted in Narasaraopet since September 2022.

