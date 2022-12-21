Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan to celebrate b’day with students

Jagan to launch distribution of free tabs to 8th class students of govt schools in Bapatla 

Ministers RK Roja and Ambati Rambabu cut cake at the birthday celebrations of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will turn 50 on Wednesday. He will celebrate his birthday with students, whose bright future he cares for the most.Jagan will distribute free tabs to eighth class students of government schools and teachers at Edlapalli village in Tsundur mandal of Bapatla district to mark the occasion.

The tabs, pre-loaded with Byju’s premium content, will be distributed to 5.18 lakh students.  It is envisaged for their smooth transition into CBSE mode and face the competitive exams with an added advantage in the future. To overcome the issue of internet connectivity, the entire content of classes 8 and 9 is loaded in an SD card and will be made available to all the students.

In fact, Jagan in the last three-and-a-half years, has primarily focused on two aspects – education and health. On various fora, he has reiterated that education is the great asset that his government is giving to the future of the State. He has been saying that English medium in government schools is meant to better equip even the students from economically weaker sections, when they enter the global arena after their schooling and face challenges with self-confidence without any language issues.

Meanwhile, people across the State are prepared to celebrate the birthday of Jagan in a grand manner.  On Wednesday, the YSRC is all set to organise major service-oriented programmes, including sapling plantation, blood donation and food distribution, in all the 26 districts. The CM’s birthday celebrations had already begun in all segments on Monday.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) said, “The entire State has been waiting to celebrate Jagan’s birthday on a grand scale. Keeping this in view, one of the major initiatives taken is blood donation. To this, we have launched a website, and with the collaboration of the Red Cross Society, we will continue to take up the noble initiative. Around 50,000 people have registered so far.”

YSRC plans to hold  blood donation camps

On Wednesday, the YSRC is all set to organise major service-oriented programmes, including sapling plantation, blood donation and food distribution, in all the 26 districts to mark the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Last year, 38,000 units of blood was collected in the State to mark Jagan’s birthday

