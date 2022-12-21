Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP video on Macherla violence out

Releasing the video, former Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao alleged that Challa conducted a recce to murder Brahma Reddy.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP on Tuesday released a video related to the violence that took place in Macherla of Palnadu district. In the video, YSRC activist Challa Mohan, who complained to police against Macherla Assembly constituency TDP incharge Julakanti Brahma Reddy and several other activists pertaining to the clash, is seen holding a hunting sickle.

Releasing the video, former Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao alleged that Challa conducted a recce to murder Brahma Reddy. But police registered an attempt to murder case against Brahma Reddy and 23 TDP activists based on the complaint lodged by Challa.

Seeking to know what action the police will take now after seeing the video, the former MLA said the Palnadu SP and Guntur Range DIG should speak facts and not the script coming from Tadepalli (CM’s camp office) on Macherla violence. 

