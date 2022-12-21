Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tenali man gets lifer for murdering brother-in-law

A rift was created between Ramulu and the deceased Nageswar Rao when the latter refused to lend his land to Ramulu.

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his brother-in-law to death.According to the police, accused Sri Ramulu (54) and his brother-in-law Y Nageswar Rao were residents of Eepuru village in Kollur mandal.

A rift was created between Ramulu and the deceased Nageswar Rao when the latter refused to lend his land to Ramulu.On March 3, 2020, the accused attacked Nageswar Rao with an iron rod and stabbed him to death while he was asleep.On receiving information, the Kolluru police registered a case and arrested Ramulu.

After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Tenali additional divisional jurisdiction court judge G Malathi announced life imprisonment to Ramulu. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, lauded the investigation officials and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.

