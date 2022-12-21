Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two women rescued from self-confinement in Kakinada

Earlier it was reported that the mother and daughter had confined themselves to their house since the first wave of Covid-19 out of fear of getting infected.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 46-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter have confined themselves to their house at Kuyuru village in Kajuluru mandal of Kakinada district for the last four months as the woman and her husband have been infected with HIV and their daughter is having some psychological problem.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the local ANM visited the house, after being informed by the woman’s husband that she was ill and in need of medical treatment.When contacted, Dr M Santhi Prabha, District Medical and Health Officer, said, “The couple have been suffering from a chronic disease. They have been getting psychiatric treatment. That is why she behaves differently, her daughter also follows her mother.”

Earlier it was reported that the mother and daughter had confined themselves to their house since the first wave of Covid-19 out of fear of getting infected. They had even refused to contact their relatives and since last week had even denied entry to the head of the house.

When the woman’s health deteriorated, her husband alerted Dugguduru Primary Health Centre medical officer Dr Y Supriya. Then she sent the health staff to the house. But the mother and daughter did not open the door and rejected medical treatment.

The health officials took the help of  Gollapalem Sub-Inspector Tulasiram and his staff, went to the woman’s house and tried to convince them. Both of them were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital in the evening, where they are being given treatment and psychiatric counselling.

