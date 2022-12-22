Andhra HC panel to probe Rushikonda violations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court decided to constitute a committee to probe into the alleged violations in the renovation works at Rushikonda resorts.It may be recalled that the court found fault with the appointment of three members from the State government in the committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to probe into the alleged violations.

On Wednesday, the court observed that the MoEF-constituted committee was a mere eyewash and said it would appoint a panel itself.TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna and Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav had filed separate petitions in the HC, alleging violations in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan. Following this, the court had asked the MoEF to constitute a panel to probe the allegations.

When the Centre formed a committee with State government officials, the court had questioned the ministry for appointing officials of the State government, which is already under scanner. Further, the court felt that the committee constituted by the Centre was a weak one.

When the matter came for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioners’ counsel KS Murthy pointed out that there are several officials working with institutions, who are experts in environment issues and other aspects. He sought the court to constitute a committee with experts from these institutions.

Additional Solicitor General N Harinath explained to the court that an MoEF official was appointed to head the panel in which officials from the State government were taken on board as they could had knowledge at the ground level.

Maintaining that there were no other intentions behind appointing State govt officials, Harinath said the MoEF had already issued proceedings notifying the committee. Asking the petitioners to submit their objections with respect to the committee constituted by the MoEF, the court posted the matter on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court decided to constitute a committee to probe into the alleged violations in the renovation works at Rushikonda resorts.It may be recalled that the court found fault with the appointment of three members from the State government in the committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to probe into the alleged violations. On Wednesday, the court observed that the MoEF-constituted committee was a mere eyewash and said it would appoint a panel itself.TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna and Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav had filed separate petitions in the HC, alleging violations in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan. Following this, the court had asked the MoEF to constitute a panel to probe the allegations. When the Centre formed a committee with State government officials, the court had questioned the ministry for appointing officials of the State government, which is already under scanner. Further, the court felt that the committee constituted by the Centre was a weak one. When the matter came for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioners’ counsel KS Murthy pointed out that there are several officials working with institutions, who are experts in environment issues and other aspects. He sought the court to constitute a committee with experts from these institutions. Additional Solicitor General N Harinath explained to the court that an MoEF official was appointed to head the panel in which officials from the State government were taken on board as they could had knowledge at the ground level. Maintaining that there were no other intentions behind appointing State govt officials, Harinath said the MoEF had already issued proceedings notifying the committee. Asking the petitioners to submit their objections with respect to the committee constituted by the MoEF, the court posted the matter on Thursday.