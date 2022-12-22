Jagan extends financial aid to three specially-abled

By Express News Service

BAPATLA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended financial assistance to three specially-abled persons on Wednesday.During his visit to distribute tabs for eighth class students and teachers, Venkata Reddy and Kuchipudi Vidyasagar from different places, shared their problems with CM Jagan. Among them, Venkata Reddy’s son and daughter were suffering from mental ailment since birth. He informed the CM that he was cultivating six acre of agricultural land. In return, CM Jagan told Venkata Reddy that rules won’t permit a pension for those possessing more than five acre of land.

Kuchipudi Vidya Sagar also informed CM that he accidentally fell from an under construction building and was unable to support his family. Responding to their pleas, CM directed district Collector to extend financial assistance for them. The victim’s families shared their joy with the collector. Following the directions of Chief Minister Jagan, collector K Vijaya Krishnan gave cheques of Rs 2 lakh to each of them.

BAPATLA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended financial assistance to three specially-abled persons on Wednesday.During his visit to distribute tabs for eighth class students and teachers, Venkata Reddy and Kuchipudi Vidyasagar from different places, shared their problems with CM Jagan. Among them, Venkata Reddy’s son and daughter were suffering from mental ailment since birth. He informed the CM that he was cultivating six acre of agricultural land. In return, CM Jagan told Venkata Reddy that rules won’t permit a pension for those possessing more than five acre of land. Kuchipudi Vidya Sagar also informed CM that he accidentally fell from an under construction building and was unable to support his family. Responding to their pleas, CM directed district Collector to extend financial assistance for them. The victim’s families shared their joy with the collector. Following the directions of Chief Minister Jagan, collector K Vijaya Krishnan gave cheques of Rs 2 lakh to each of them.