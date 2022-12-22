Home States Andhra Pradesh

DCI achieves profit of Rs 517 lakh in 2021-22

The DCI inked a deal with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the construction of Trailer Suction Hopper Dredgers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme on April 17, 2022.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has made turnaround and achieved a profit of Rs 517 lakh for the year 2021-22 when compared to a negative growth of Rs 16,797 lakh for the previous year.Addressing the 46th annual general meeting, DCI chairman K Rama Mohan Rao said the operational income of the company increased to Rs 79,909 lakh from Rs 76,376 lakh in the previous year.

The total income stood at Rs 80,154 lakh for 2021-22 as compared to Rs 76,692 lakh for the previous year.
Rao further announced that the PSU will increase its capacity as the Union Shipping Ministry has accorded approval to the recommendations of an expert committee constituted for the purpose of procurement of three 12,000-cubic metre dredgers.

The DCI inked a deal with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the construction of Trailer Suction Hopper Dredgers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme on April 17, 2022. A tripartite agreement was also signed between DCI, CSL and IHC Dredging on April 13.The chairman said that first dredger was ordered in 2022.

