Gummanur Jayaram to return lands to farmers

Labour Minister announces to resell lands purchased by his family at govt market value

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram on Wednesday announced that he would return the lands that he purchased from farmers at government market value. Not only the lands purchased on his name, but also the lands that were bought on the names of his wife and family members would be sold back to those from whom he purchased.

Jayaram participated in the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Aspari. Responding to the allegations of land grabbing by Ittina Plantations Private Limited belonging to him, Jayaram said farmers would be given back the 450 acres of land, which was sold to the firm. He asked the farmers not to approach any political leaders, including TDP and Left parties in this matter.

“There is no need to worry. I am with you. Approach me directly without involvement of middlemen or politicians. I will do justice to all farmers,” he assured.Ittina purchased nearly 500 acres of agriculture land in Chinna Hothuru and Aspari in Alur Assembly constituency. Though the company converted the land into a commercial venture, no plantation and development works have been taken up so far. Hence, farmers reused their lands though they were registered on the name of Ittina.

Apart from that, the Labour Minister and his  family members allegedly got 100 acres of land registered from one Manjunath, who stepped aside from the company’s management long ago.Jarayam’s wife P Renuka was served notices by the Income Tax Department in this matter recently. It is also stated that the I-T Department attached the property for 90 days.

Meanwhile, Jayaram announced that he was willing to resell all the 100 acres, which he purchased from Ittina in March 2020 on the name of his wife and other relatives. The minister, however, dismissed the allegations that he purchased 180 acres of land on binami names and revealed that he bought only 100 acres, and he is willing to sell the land at government market value.

