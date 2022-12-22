Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan bats for education for all, distributes 5 lakh tabs to students

The tabs will come with a three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced, if given in the concerned village or ward secretariat.

CM Jagan interacting with students after distributing tabs at Yadlapalli in Bapatla district I Express

By Express News Service

BAPATLA: Ushering in a digital revolution in the education sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed e-content based tablets to 8th standard students and faculty at a public meeting in Bapatla district on Wednesday.

While celebrating his 50th birthday with schoolchildren, the Chief Minister distributed nearly 5.18 lakh free tabs worth Rs 688 crore along with Byju’s premium content costing over Rs 778 crore to 4.59 lakh students and 59,176 teachers of government and aided schools across the State.

“The State government’s aim is to facilitate digital mode education for easy learning in both classrooms as well as homes. The distribution of tabs will continue for one week across the State and it will be an yearly event,” Jagan said. Expressing concern over poor students being deprived of English medium education, Jagan said it’s high time to lug out the gaps in the society so that everyone has equal access to education. “The tabs can be used in offline mode. Each one with content will cost Rs 32,000,” he added.         

Software installed in tabs to track students’ activities

“A secure mobile device management software has been installed in the tabs that will track activities of the students,’’ he said.The tabs will come with a three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced, if given in the concerned village or ward secretariat.

The students will either get a new one or will be provided an alternative one within a week, he said. Highlighting the salient features of the tab, he said besides Telugu, English and Hindi, the curriculum will be in eight languages based on CBSE syllabus to prepare students for competitive exams.

Steps are being taken to introduce Digital Display Boards by 2023 in 30,032 classrooms of Class VI and above in 15,634 schools where Nadu-Nedu phase-I works have been completed. Remember, a total of Rs 54,910 crore has been spent by the State government on reforms in the education sector, Jagan added.

YSRC sets world record in blood donation drive

The YSRC has set a world record with over 1.55 lakh people registering & donating blood during the mega drive held to mark CM Jagan’s birthday. People living abroad also registered for the camp. 13,039 people have donated their blood so far. Earlier, South Africa stood top with 71,000 blood donations

Barrage in Bapatla soon

Approving various development works in Bapatla district, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said a barrage with a capacity of 4.96 TMC will be constructed on the River Krishna at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. Construction works will begin in April

