Navodayam for SCs/STs evokes good response

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Navodayam, a programme launched by Palnadu district administration for resolving the grievances faced by SC/ST communities has evoked good response. The original idea of this programme was given by district Collector Siva Sankar Tholeti, for which it cover grievances, provide opportunities in the field of education, employment, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The grievance is held at district/mandal/village level on 14th of every month to mark the birthday of BR Ambedkar. It was launched by Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on September 14 and it is being conducted for the past two months. Through this, the officials have received over 1,500 applications including 615 in October and 851 in November.

The officials noted that most of the applications were received, is to provide financial assistance for higher studies and also for bank loans to set up small-scale business.The officials from various departments also take part in the registration process and give required suggestions to the applicants. Speaking on the occasion, collector Siva Shankar said, “Navodayam programme is unique as it promises to usher in new opportunities for the weaker sections. All officials and bankers were instructed to provide all possible assistance to the applicants and resolve the issues received as soon as possible.”

He also said that as many as 667 people were participated in the programme in which most of them are women.The district administration is also planning to conduct job melas and rope in reputed companies including local industries. Skill development programmes by AP State Skill Development Corporation would also be conducted. With increasing participation, the officials are supplying free food, water and other basic amenities to prevent any inconvenience to people.

